Lucien A. Belanger - Obituary

Lucien A. Belanger, 78, of Sutton, Vt., passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on July 25 with his beloved family by his side. He was born to Alfred Belanger and Edourdina (Paquette) Belanger in East Berkshire, Vt. where he grew up with his sister and three brothers.
Lucien graduated from Richford High School in 1959 and graduated from Lyndon State College in 1963. He began the first year of his teaching career in Canada, then several years as a teacher/principal in Sheffield followed by many years at Sutton Village School finishing with four years at Lyndon Institute to complete his retirement.
Lucien and Beverly purchased their Sutton farm in 1970, remodeling it for a small dairy herd of 65 cows. With the help of their three sons, they made their own hay and shipped milk until October of 2011, winning Gold Certificates of Quality every year.
Lucien enjoyed making maple syrup. He and his three sons began sugaring with shallow pans and buckets in an old shack far into the woods. With the help of brother-in-law, David H. Smith, they built a sugar house close to home, installed modern pans and a pipe-lined sap system.
Over the years, Lucien like playing badminton and horse shoes but recently thought “corn hole” was more his speed! He watched the Boston Red Sox all summer and the Montreal Canadians all winter. There were always small gardens somewhere. Every year he cut firewood for his Home Comfort kitchen stove. He enjoyed good food, BBQ chicken, dining at the Miss Lyndonville and his wife’s French Tourtiere pies.
Lucien is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly of almost 58 years, his three sons: Michael Belanger and wife Donna of Lyman, N.H., Robert Belanger and wife Kelly of Sutton, Vt. and William Belanger and wife BobbieJo of Sutton, Vt; granddaughter, Cassidy Belanger and companion Derek Mercury of South Hero, Vt.; grandsons, Blake Belanger of Sutton and Brandon Belanger and wife Cate of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; two great grandbabies: Lukas and Laila of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; his three brothers: Roland and wife Marie Ange of Bantam, Conn., Emile of East Berkshire, Vt. and Raymond of Pensacola, Fla.; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and also a dear friend and confidant for 65 years: Bishop Louis E. Gelineneau of Northsmithfield, R.I.
Lucien was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Theresa and husband Maurice Roy of East Berkshire, Vt., two sisters-in-law: Olive Belanger of East Berkshire, Vt. and Kathy Belanger of Pensacola, Fla.; two nephews: George Roy of East Berkshire, Vt. and Brian Belanger of Washington Depot, Conn.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, Norris Cotton Cancer Center and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for their compassionate care.
Because Lucien was proud to have been among the men who first formed the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, please make a memorial donation to the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, 4054 Calendar Brook Road, Sutton, VT 05867.
Visiting hours will take place at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Lyndonville, Vt. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will take place the following day on Aug. 10, 2019 at the Sutton Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will take place immediately following at the Sutton Village School multipurpose room. All are welcome to attend.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
