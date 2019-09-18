Lucille Claire (Durette) Pineault - Obituary

Lucille Claire (Durette) Pineault, “Luci,” a long-time resident and friend of Littleton, lost her long, courageous battle with cancer with her family by her side, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Fall River, Mass., on November 1, 1936, to Augustin and Laurianne (Blanchette) Durette.
She attended Catholic Schools in Fall River, Mass., and then met her life-long love, Roger Etienne Pineault, born in Saint Hyacinth, Canada until his passing in January 1996. They married on June 30, 1956. Together they opened a Ceramic Studio, “Luci’s Ceramics,” in the basement of their Fall River home. Roger worked for a local printing company. They moved to Littleton in 1967 where they spent over 30 years building a life together filled with many adventures, friends and family.
She supported her community through the Emblem Club, the Littleton Elks Lodge, and the Littleton VFW Woman’s Auxiliary. Luci worked for 33 years at Lakeway Elementary School as a classroom aide and then an office aide. She was the special lady who was always smiling as you walked through the door. After retiring from Lakeway in 2003, she enjoyed volunteering at the Littleton Area Senior Center, and was just awarded her 1,000 hour Volunteer Pin at the Littleton Regional Hospital. On her many trips to visit her daughter Jeanine and family in Virginia, she volunteered at The Prince William County Hospital. Luci was an active member in Saint Rose of Lima Church for over 50 years. She attended weekly masses, actively participated in church functions, and loved her parish and parishioners very much. Luci had so many friends.
Everywhere she went she’d stop to share a laugh, a story, or pictures of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren who she loved endlessly. She enjoyed concerts in the park, her coffee lady group, theater shows at the Weathervane, lunches & dinners with friends, and shopping trips. Her outings sometimes turned into bigger adventures than she planned but always ended with a good laugh. Luci loved purple, ladybugs and her prisms hanging in her windows. The prisms made rainbows that filled the whole house which she and her Great Grandchildren enjoyed. She had 3 dogs throughout her life, Tammy, Topaz and Onyx, who were treated like family and loved dearly. She loved to cook and bake. You would never leave her home hungry and could always count on taking something home with you. She loved life, her family, and friends. Her answering machine ended with “Smile, be happy!” That was Luci!
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Roger E. Pineault in January 1996; 6 siblings: Aime Durette, Maurice Durette, Yvette (Durette) Plante, Rene Durette, Ronald Durette and 1 Infant Brother.
She is survived by her daughters: Anne-Marie (Pineault) Donlon and Fiance John Moodie of Littleton; Jeanine (Pineault) Jancso and husband Bryan Jancso of Manassas, Va. Her grandsons: Kevin Ingerson and Wife Erin Weigel of Virginia; Brandon Colpitts and Fiance Leanne Willey of Monroe; Cory Roy of Littleton. Her granddaughter: Crystal Jancso of Virginia. Her great-grandchildren: Connor Colpitts and Parker Colpitts of Monroe; Morgan Ingerson of Virginia. Her many, many nieces and nephews who all love and miss her dearly.
Thank You to Littleton Hospital/Urology, and Littleton Hospice and Home Health. A special thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbors who filled her last weeks with unconditional love.
Visiting Hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 21 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ross Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, at 12 p.m. with Father Mark officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the St. Rose Cemetery. Donations can be made in Luci’s Memory to The Littleton Area Senior Center, P.O. Box 98, Littleton, NH 03561 or the St Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
