Lucille L. Tuite Obituary

Lucille L Tuite, 98, of Littleton, N.H., passed away on April 4, 2021 at the Morrisons in Whitefield, N.H. Lucille was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, to Auguste and Alphonsine (Belleau) Letendre. Lucille was one of seven children. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Tuite, to whom she was married on May 12, 1945 in Sherbrooke. They met on a blind date and remained married for 71 years.
They dreamed of moving to the United States. They arrived in Twin Mountain, N.H. in 1946, two weeks prior to the birth of their first child Maureen. Lucille was a homemaker who loved caring for her family of seven children. She took great pleasure in sewing clothes for her children and herself, cooking for family gatherings, and took particular joy in crocheting afghans for her daughters and granddaughters. She and Bob enjoyed making pickles together. Whenever the opportunity arose to visit with her siblings from Canada she had a sparkle in her eye as she either traveled to Canada or prepared for their arrival at her home. In addition to her homemaking responsibilities she worked as the bookkeeper for the family’s business, Tuite Painting. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her son Bruce, granddaughters Elaine and Nicole, brothers Allen and Paul as well as sisters Jeanette, Gilberte, and Gertrude.
Lucille is survived by sons John Tuite (Jane) of Littleton, N.H., Paul Tuite of Lisbon, N.H. Daughters Maureen Magnuson (Bob) of Tiverton, R.I., Linda Dallaire (Norman) of Londonderry, N.H., Karen Jubert (Mike) of Nashua, N.H., brother Jean Denis of Canada, 21 grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A walk through will take place at the Ross Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 10, 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima church with Father Mark Dollard officiating. Social distancing and masks are required at both facilities. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Morrisons Nursing Home for the loving care extended to Lucille. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
