Lucille Mary Royer Obituary

In the early morning of Jan. 17, 2023 Lucille Mary Royer left this Earth and entered her eternal home in Heaven. In her final days she was surrounded by those who loved her most, including her five children, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she had an immense impact on. We all took turns holding her hand during this time, but the one who never left her side, and will miss her most of all, is her husband Raymond of 65 years.
Lucy was born on May 2, 1937 to Leo and Albertine (Cote) Brosseau. She attended elementary school in Walden, Vermont and later proudly received her H.S. diploma from Lake Region Union High School. She was a faithful member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church where on June 8, 1957 she married the love of her life, Raymond Royer who survives her. While raising their family she spent many years working at the Howard Bank in Orleans before retiring in 1998, to take on the job closest to her heart, caring for her grandchildren. She always put the needs of her children and grandchildren before her own, and would do anything for them, while at the same time teaching them how to do things for themselves. She will forever be remembered for her famous lasagna, carrot cake, meat pies and so much more.
She and Raymond spent many hours over the years getting together with family and friends camping, snowmobiling, playing cards, and traveling. Lucy was always up for a road trip or adventure. One of her favorite recent activities was gambling trips with special friends Kasey and Pat.
Besides her husband Raymond, Lucy is survived by her sons Gary, (Patti) of Lyndonville, Roger, (Dael) of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, John, (Tina) of Winooski, daughters Lisa, (Ken) Wheeler of Lyndonville and Karen, (Cam) Devereux of Barton. Her grandchildren Justin Royer, (Miranda) and their children Jaydin, Jenna and Jax, Joseph, (Dee) and their sons Max and Will Royer, Jordan, (Angela) and their children Kayden, Kensley, Kyla, Kaleb and Kathryn Royer, Jamie, (Evan) and their children Lucy and Cal Robinson, Lucas Royer (Katie), Sara, (Jonas) and their children Wesley and Julia Steele, Samantha, (Joel) and their sons Luca and Pellegrino Rossi, Camden Devereux (April), Joel Devereux, (Autum), and Joshua Isaac Royer.
Lucy is also survived by her brothers Guy, (Mona) Brosseau, Paul, (Nicole) Brosseau, sisters Georgette Greaves, and Susan, (Forrest) Aste, her sisters-in-law Aline Brosseau, Jeannette Royer, and Annette Royer, and brother-in-law John Greaves and many special friends including her lunch bunch Dottie, Yvette and Linda Mae, who she loved and appreciated so much.
She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Mary, John, Claire, Lawrence, Dennis, Robert, Denise, Raymond and Norman.
As her family, we have been blessed in so many ways. If ever we knew what it felt like to lose a mother, a grandmother, an advisor, a teacher, a partner in crime, and a best friend, we now know, for she was all of those things to us, and more.
Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans, Vt. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s School in Barton. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
