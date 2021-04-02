Lucille Parker Obituary

Lucille (Hempel) Parker, 89, of Cromwell and formerly of West Hartford, Windsor, and Danville, Vt., beloved wife and ministry partner of the Rev. F. Van Gorder Parker, passed away, Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home in Cromwell surrounded by her family and friends. Born and raised in Georgetown, Ky., daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Graves) Hempel, she graduated from Georgetown College. She received her master’s degree in Christian Education from Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn.
She was director of children’s ministry at Hyde Park Community Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio when she met her future husband. From then on, she was Van’s partner in ministry at churches in Michigan, Massachusetts, and most especially for 27 years at First Church in Windsor UCC.
Lucy exuded warmth and a welcoming spirit. She was a great friend, a wonderful listener, skilled gardener, avid basketball fan (go UConn women!), excellent cook, and international traveler. She had a deep faith but was not dogmatic. She questioned things, wondered things, read a lot, supported her children always and was her grandchildren’s super fan. Her family and friends were at the center of her life. She made everyone feel special.
Lucy was employed by the Loomis Chaffee School Admissions Department for many years before her retirement. Besides her husband Van, she leaves her two daughters Susan G. Parker of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Elizabeth Parker Murnaghan and her husband George of Lexington, Mass. and her son Douglas H. Parker and his wife Kimberly of Bethesda, Md.; and grandchildren Madeleine, Jackson, and Faith Parker and Grace, Luke, and James Murnaghan.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Church UCC in Windsor, 106 Palisado Ave., Windsor. A reception will follow the service. Contributions in Lucy’s memory may be made to either the First Church in Windsor UCC or Center Church in Hartford. The Carmon Family of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is honored to care for our dear friends and colleagues, the Parker Family. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.