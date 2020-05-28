Lucy T. Magoon - Obituary

Lucy T. Magoon, 95, beloved wife of Russell L. Magoon, was called to Heaven to care for God’s gardens on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Vershire, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Eunice (Sargeant) Tuller. Lucy was raised in Vershire and met the love of her life, Russell, when she was 12 years old while attending a church function. After graduation from high school, Lucy moved to Connecticut to attend Morse School of Business in Hartford. In 1944, she traveled by train to Spokane, Wash. to marry Russell. They recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary on April 9th.
After World War II, Russ and Lucy moved to Cromwell, Conn. where they raised their three children - Paul, Linda, and Jim. She worked for 20 years as the Executive Assistant to the Commandant at the Rocky Hill Veterans Home and Hospital. After retirement, she and Russell moved to Whitefield and then Littleton, N.H. where they raised prize-winning Morgan horses and enjoyed square dancing.
They loved spending their winters in Mesa, Ariz.
Lucy was passionate about her family, friends, gardening, and china painting. A talented artist, Lucy had a knack for beautifying everything she touched. She spent over 20 years as a china painter, and her work often took first place each year at the Lancaster Fair. She adored the town of Littleton and was an active volunteer in the community. She dedicated her time and love of nature to the Littleton Garden Club for over 35 years where she served as Corresponding Secretary, Second Vice President, and four years as President. Lucy, known as “the lady who tends the gardens,” could often be seen planting, pruning, and maintaining all of the gardens and window boxes with pride and love to ensure each one was pristine, including her cherished Victorian Butterfly Garden at the Opera House.
She also used her expertise of gardening to help teach younger residents of the community, including the Littleton Boy and Girl Scout Troops as well as Littleton high school students. She was extremely proud of mentoring individuals with special needs, teaching them flower arranging for the Littleton Library. Lucy also ran the local chapter for the annual “Smokey the Bear and Woodsey Owl” poster contest for the National Garden Clubs. Lucy’s dedication to the community resulted in her receiving many prestigious awards, which included the Citizen of the Year Award in 2001 presented by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Star Award in 2012. Lucy was instrumental in getting the Littleton Veterans Memorial moved and rededicated to downtown Littleton, and she tended the adjacent garden known as the Littleton Veterans “Let Freedom Ring” Memorial Garden.
Lucy was vital in obtaining multiple grants for the garden club, resulting in a constant beautification of Littleton. In addition to her work with the garden club and the youth of Littleton, Lucy was a member of the Littleton Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 816 and a volunteer at the Littleton Regional Hospital where she proudly displayed her china painting for all to enjoy.
Lucy is survived by her devoted husband Russell, and her loving children - Paul Magoon and his wife Sandie of Bonneau, S.C.; Linda Singer of West Hartford, Conn.; and Jim Magoon and his wife Pam of Cromwell, Conn. Among all of her accomplishments, Lucy was especially proud of her “extra, extra special family” (as she called it). She leaves four treasured grandchildren — Tammy Tefft, Holly Presta, Steve Heidenis, and Valerie Magoon. She also leaves five cherished great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Joshua Tefft, Thomson and Lauren Heidenis, and Evan Presta.
Services will be held for the family and close friends at a future date. To continue Lucy’s projects in support of the Littleton Garden Club and the youth of Littleton, donations can be made to the Lucy T. Magoon Memorial Fund, c/o Woodsville Guaranty Bank, 189 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information, please visit the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home website at www.phaneuf.net.
