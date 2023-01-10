Lucy Upson Oakes Canterbury Obituary

Sept. 17, 1921 – Dec. 25, 2022
Lucy Oakes Canterbury, 101, died peacefully on Christmas morning under the care of Riverglen House staff and North Country Home Health Agency, Littleton, N.H. She was born (the third child) of Frank and Florence (Wyckoff) Upson in Elmira, N.Y. She was raised in Dundee, N.Y., and had an idyllic childhood on the farm and swimming in her beloved Seneca Lake. Swimming would become a lifelong passion. After graduating from Dundee High School in 1939, she went to the University of Vermont (1940-1943) then transferred to Cornell University, N.Y., to graduate in 1944 with a Batchelor of Arts degree. After graduation she worked for the Signal Corps in Virginia (1944). She first met Gilbert Oakes at UVM, marrying him on Aug. 18, 1945, upon his return to the states after having served with the 10th Mountain Division (Ski Troops) in Europe. They enjoyed 42 years together until his death in 1987. She was a devoted wife and mother, an excellent cook and housekeeper. She loved hiking and skiing in the White Mountains and swimming in Echo Lake. She lived in many states: NY, VT, CT, MA, and moved to NH 1964. She met and married her second husband, Andrew Canterbury in 1998 and moved to the “Hideaway” in Fort Myers, Fla., and shared five great years of traveling to England, France, Mexico, and Greece. After his death in 2002 she remained at the condo for 16 years playing bridge, golfing and swimming daily. Having broken her pelvis and being so far away from family necessitated her moving back to NH in 2014. She spent the next 7+ years at Riverglen House reading, playing bridge, watching old movies and British comedies on PBS. She loved to laugh and enjoyed a daily scotch well into her 90’s. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Ruth, and a brother Brooks.
She is survived by a son, Brenton Oakes and wife Paulinda Chapman, Salinas, Calif., a daughter, Susan Oakes Peabody and husband Jon, Franconia, N.H., a granddaughter Lindsay Oakes of Forest Hills, N.Y., a niece Sandra Upson Hartsfield, Geneva, N.Y., several grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.
At Lucy’s request there will be no services. A private family Celebration of Life will take place in the summer when the grass is green, and the flowers are blooming. In lieu of flowers please donate in Lucy’s memory to Above the Notch Humane Society, https://atnhs.org/product/donation/, P.O. Box 98, Franconia, NH, 03580. HOW LUCY LOVED HER DOGS! To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.