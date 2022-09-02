Luther R. Crowe, 89, of Littleton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 31, 2022. Born in Wells River, Vermont, March 28, 1933, Luther was the son of the late Rodney and Francis Crowe. Upon completing eighth grade, Luther headed out into the working world to help support his family. It was a philosophy that remained with him his entire life.
In 1952, Luther enlisted in the Air Force, training in Texas to become an aircraft mechanic. He devoted three years in service to the country, spending time in Europe and the northwestern United States before returning to the North Country in 1955. Married to Faye (nee Ruggles) Crowe and with their son Michael, through hard work and commitment Luther pieced together the beginning stages of his legendary trucking and logging companies.
Luther drove a regular delivery route from Littleton to Portland, Maine, and back for A&P grocers, while using his own rig to truck pulp and logs during the day. Through the years, Luther’s workmanship left his mark on development in the Littleton region. He hauled gravel from the old pit in what is now the Littleton Industrial Park. He trucked wood during the construction of Moore Dam. He conducted logging operations during the expansion of the Bretton Woods property. Back in the day, Luther could be seen working the Littleton Regatta at Moore Dam Lake, expertly placing racing boats into the water with his log loader. Ever the hard worker, Luther was known as a man who would do about any type of trucking in order to earn a dollar. Married to Joan (nee Ward) Crowe during this time, their son Christopher worked for Luther until he went out on his own in 1986. Chris and Keri brought a balance to Luther’s hard work, enlisting him to open the Crowe trucking garage to high school students so that countless floats could be constructed on the company’s flatbed trailer. For years, Littleton Homecoming parades featured Luther at the helm of a Crowe rig, occasionally blasting the air horn on Main Street as kids tossed candy from the decorated flatbed into the onlooking crowd. Luther’s generosity extended to assisting neighbors and strangers, particularly senior citizens, in need of excavation work, snowplowing, tree removal and everyday chores for which he did without charge. He could always be relied upon to lend a helping hand, while set-ting an example of what it meant to be a friend.
Known for opening his business no later than 4:30 a.m. every day for over 50 years, Luther did enjoy some downtime by cheering on Dale Earnhardt, Sr., during the NASCAR season. He also was a presence on the Littleton social scene, earning the distinction of having his name placed on a chair at the Clam Shell Restaurant. Family and friends who knew him well would look for him at the end of the work week each Friday afternoon in the truck garage, seated in his spot on the bench, enjoying a cold Budweiser and fresh cigar. The community honored Luther for all his contributions to the town and its people by recognizing him as Citizen of the Year in 2018.
Luther leaves his wife, Patricia Crowe, and children Michael & wife Tina of Littleton, Christopher and wife Becky of Littleton, and Keri of Boston, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Della Gilman, Lawrence Crowe and Leonard Crowe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Luther was predeceased by his brother Rodney Crowe, Jr.
Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home, Littleton. A private burial service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, Littleton. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Luther’s name to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency online or 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561. Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://phaneuf.net/.
