Luther R. Crowe

Luther R. Crowe

Luther R. Crowe, 89, of Littleton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 31, 2022. Born in Wells River, Vermont, March 28, 1933, Luther was the son of the late Rodney and Francis Crowe. Upon completing eighth grade, Luther headed out into the working world to help support his family. It was a philosophy that remained with him his entire life.

In 1952, Luther enlisted in the Air Force, training in Texas to become an aircraft mechanic. He devoted three years in service to the country, spending time in Europe and the northwestern United States before returning to the North Country in 1955. Married to Faye (nee Ruggles) Crowe and with their son Michael, through hard work and commitment Luther pieced together the beginning stages of his legendary trucking and logging companies.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.