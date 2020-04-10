Lynda Vail - Obituary

Our beautiful mother Lynda Vail of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Oct. 9, 1945, to Gerald and Edith Vail.
She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Champlain College. She worked in several businesses over her lifetime including The First National Bank of Boston, the manager of her father’s used car business and co-owner and manager of a large forest products business. She was a beautiful pianist and was always willing to share her “pa-nano” with pounding little grandchild hands that accompanied her. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Cadorette and son-in-law Jeffrey Cadorette of St. Johnsbury and their three children Sydney Buck, Jakob Buck and Gracie Cadorette. Her son Brennon Melen of Waterford and his three children Ethan, Evan and Elliette Melen.
Lynda was a fun-loving member of the Beer Buddies 5, an exclusive club consisting of her best friends including her lifelong friend Lynda Adams of Halifax, Nova Scotia with whom she shared an incredible friendship spanning decades.
Lynda dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and was loved by their friends as well. She was known as Mama Bear and Mimi to so many. Lynda had such enthusiasm for the holidays and had a collection of overly festive sweaters for each one. An artificial Christmas Tree remained up all year and was always decorated in each holidays theme. She made the holidays so special.
Lynda will be long remembered for her quick wit, large laugh, loving heart and her endless search for the nearest designated smoking area. She was pre-deceased by her parents Gerald and Edith Vail.
She’s not gone, she’s everywhere now.
A celebration will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice who made our mother’s passing comfortable as well as comforting.
