Lynette A. Merchant Obituary

Lynette A. Merchant, 67, of Bunnell Road in Concord, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home.
Lynette was born in Concord, Vt. on Aug. 14, 1954, to Shirley and Marjorie (Keach) Bunnell. She was a lifelong resident of Concord. Lynette worked for a time as an LNA and spent many years working for Palmer Brothers and then Tinder. On Sept. 7, 2002, she married William Merchant, Sr and while married for only 20 years, the couple had been together for nearly 40 years. Lynette was an auto racing fan, not only watching NASCAR, but also her son and granddaughter in local races. She enjoyed jeeping and four wheeling and loved family gatherings including corn roasts put on by her brother.
Survivors include her husband: William Merchant, Sr. of Concord; a son: William Merchant, Jr and fiancée, Donna Santo, of Waterford, Vt.; a sister: Darlina Norrie and husband, Brad, of Concord; two brothers: Reginald Bunnell and wife, Deborah, of Granby, Vt., and Edward Bunnell and wife, Janet, of Concord; a granddaughter: McKenna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother: Douglas Bunnell, Sr.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home on 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A celebration of life will take place in the summer, details of this to come at a later time.
