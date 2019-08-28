M. Thelma Smith - Obituary

M. Thelma Smith, a long-term resident of Danville and recently of St Johnsbury, died at St Johnsbury Health and Rehab, after a period of declining health, with her family by her side on August 25, 2019. She was born in Holeb, Maine, on February 2, 1939, to Herbert and Lexy Kate (Morrison) Wilson. Thelma attended high school while boarding with a local family in Greenville, Maine, graduating in 1949. She worked for a year, then attended and graduated from Mount Ida Junior College, Newton, MA with a degree in Laboratory Technology in 1952.
She married Richard (Dick) Smith of Danville Sept. 17, 1951, in Springfield, Mass., completing college while he was deployed to Germany with the Army National Guard. After Dick’s return and Thelma’s graduation she joined him in Danville becoming a dairy farmer’s wife and supporting Dick during his 21-year career with the National Guard.
As her children got older, Thelma worked for Danville’s Hot Lunch program, then at Caledonia National Bank from which she retired. Her volunteer activities in the Danville community included a Morses’ Mills 4H Club, American Legion Post 53’s Auxiliary, the school’s Parent Teacher’s Group, Pythian Sisters, Congregational Church, Open Door and the Senior Meal site. She and her husband also volunteered at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with the Lifeline program managed by John Sleeper.
She was very proud of her Northwoods Maine upbringing and her Scottish heritage. Her grandparents immigrated from Scotland’s Isle of Harris to Marsboro, Quebec, Canada in 1888. Thelma enjoyed traveling and accompanied her husband on trips he earned from selling farm machinery journeying to Palm Springs, Jamaica and Italy. In retirement, she and Dick enjoyed traveling by bus with other senior citizens for both day and extended trips. Thelma instilled her love of reading and playing table games, including a favorite cribbage, in her children that continues to this day.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband Dick of 64 years (July 4, 2016), her parents, a brother Glenn (7-y-o March 22, 1935, and a granddaughter Joellyn (Oct. 4, 2018). She is survived by 3 children: Pamela Smith, Mark Smith and Gayle Smith Keach (Dwayne); grandchildren Laura Robie Brasseur (Ian), John Robie Jr. (Christina); great-grandchildren Layla and Isabelle Brassuer and John & Jaxin Rhodes, her sister Betty May plus nieces and nephews.
Interment will be with her husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Randoph, Vt. on Sept, 17, 2019, at noon with John Sleeper officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Open Door, c/o Ollie Wolfson, P.O. Box 264, Danville, VT 05819 or Meals on Wheels - St Johnsbury House, 1207 Main Street, St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
