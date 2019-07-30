Mabel L. Barrett, 85, of Goss Hollow Road, St. Johnsbury, and a lifelong St. Johnsbury resident, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center following an extended illness.
Mabel was born in St. Johnsbury, Sept. 5, 1933, the ninth daughter and one of 15 children born to Clarence H. and Josephine (Ferris) Barrett. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1952, and from Lyndon Teacher’s College in 1956. She was the first of her family to graduate from college.
As a firm but fair educator, Mabel taught fourth grade for 37 years, 35 of those years at the Portland Street School, where she touched the lives of children in a positive way. She retired in 1993. She was a member of the Vermont Retired Teachers’ Association and the Caledonia and Southern Essex Counties Retired Teachers Association. Mabel was also a member of the National AARP and the St. Johnsbury Chapter # 624 of the AARP.
Mabel chose a life of service to both her family and her community. During her early teaching years, she lived at home, caring for her aging parents. In retirement, she continued caring for other family members.
Two of her greatest enjoyments were feeding and observing wild animals and planting flowers around her home. Living in the same home for nearly 60 years gave her that great opportunity. Her most beloved pet was her St. Bernard, Heidi. Her hobbies included reading, doing puzzles, collecting things such as dishes, coins, stamps, family treasures, Shirley Temple dolls, and animal figurines, particularly pandas. Pandas were the mascot for her school and she had an extensive collection.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Clarence Barrett, Herbert Barrett, and William Barrett and by her sisters Ruth Friend, Louise Lundstrom, Margaret Smith, Audrey Blain, Marion Stone, Bertha Barrett, Patricia Barrett, Betty Minshull, and Katherine Hill.
Survivors include two brothers, Kenneth Barrett of Sutton, Vt. and Clinton Barrett of Elkton, Md. along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Mabel’s wishes, private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
