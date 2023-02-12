Madeleine Menard Bellavance Beauregard Obituary

Madeleine Menard Bellavance Beauregard, age 87, of Hardwick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, lovingly surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home.
Madeleine was born at home in Hardwick, Vt., on Dec. 22, 1935, to the late Joseph Menard and Lucie Brochu. She was the first-born of eight children. She was always happy to share stories about “helping Daddy on the farm.” She attended Center School for seven grades and completed her eighth grade at the school in East Hardwick. Once she completed school, she was a live-in nanny for families in town.
On May 29, 1954, Madeleine married the late Leon Bellavance at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. They made their home at the “brick house” in Walden, Vt., where they were blessed with six children.
Madeleine took pride in her homemaking. In addition to the typical daily tasks, she sewed clothes for herself as well as her children, she made bread from scratch, she wallpapered the walls and ceilings, tended the Sam Daniels coal furnace and she even raised a litter of seven pigs.
Madeleine made time to enjoy her children and family. She played piano and everyone sang along, she hosted Christmas and other gatherings for her siblings and their families, and she loved to go sliding. Later in life, she enjoyed embroidery and made gifts of bureau scarves, pillowcases, and table runners for family members and friends.
In addition to her own six children, Madeleine provided care for thirteen foster babies over a seven-year period.
Madeleine drove the school bus for Walden one-room schools for many years and she was a teacher’s aide at the Star School. She was fondly known as “Mrs. B” to all of the students who knew her. Madeleine was always able to provide for her family by working outside the home as a bookkeeper for various businesses until she retired from Leader Evaporator in St Albans.
Madeleine enjoyed bowling with a team of women in a league in Morrisville and she continued this sport after she moved to St. Albans.
Madeleine was a devout Catholic. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Court St. Veronica 1273. She was a member of St. Michael’s Altar Society as well as their Parish Council who were instrumental in the construction of the new church in “the Bend.” She enjoyed cooking for and serving at the annual chicken pie suppers before she moved to St. Albans. She was in charge of the preparations for the Easter Vigils and Masses at St. Norbert’s for several years, she could be found at the Catholic Daughters’ bake sale on Memorial Day weekends, and she managed the Prayer Blanket Ministry until January 2023. When she lived in St. Albans, she became a member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church
Madeleine was always happy to help, wherever needed, at the annual Maple Festival and she performed theater with the “Cardiac Capers” a few times.
After she retired, Madeleine moved home to Hardwick. Her door was always open and we have often joked that her home was like “Grand Central Station” because family and friends were always stopping by for a cup of tea or coffee and a visit at the kitchen table.
Madeleine lived each day to the fullest with the strength of her faith and she loved her family with an indescribable passion. She always put others first. She was always there, even when we didn’t think we needed her. She was very supportive, always had a kind word to share, and provided wisdom.
Madeleine is survived by her children, Annette (Nathan) Foster of Walden, Denise Bellavance (Ronnie) Cato of Lawrenceburg, TN, Daniel (Joanne) Bellavance of Barre, Philip (Wanda Gauthier) Bellavance of Walden, and Elaine Bellavance of Walden. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. She was affectionately known as “Memere Beau.”
Madeleine also leaves her sisters, Claire Stanley, and Georgette Brochu, and brothers, Louis, Paul, and Raymond Menard.
Madeleine was predeceased by her first-born child, Andre Bellavance, two grandsons, Joshua and Micah Gayner, and two brothers, Roland and Rene Menard.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Feb. 11, 2023. Burial will be held in the spring in St. Michael’s Cemetery. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick has the honor of Madeleine’s arrangements. Please share condolences and memories with the family at dgfunerals.com.
