Madelene Robinson - Obituary

Madelene L. Robinson, 90, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Madelene was born in Walden, Vt. on Aug. 27, 1929, to Charles and Inez (Bidwell) Thompson. She worked at St. Johnsbury Glovers, as an LNA in several area nursing homes including The Darling Inn, Pine Knoll, Maple Lane Nursing Home as well as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Madelene liked fishing and snowmobiling and was married to Stephan J. Robinson for 12 years until his passing in 1981.
Survivors include her children: Donna Goodwin and husband, Jeff, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Leslie “Butch” Norrie of Lyndonville, Vt.; two brothers: Richard Thompson of Sheffield, Vt. and Gerald Thompson of White River, Vt.; a sister-in-law: Louise Thompson of Sheffield; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Madelene was predeceased by her husband: Stephan Robinson; her parents: Charles and Inez Thompson; four brothers: Wayland, Delbert, Lloyd, and Donald Thompson; a sister: Thelma Simpson; sisters-in-law: Jean, Arlene, Norma, Pearlene, and Hughette Thompson; a brother-in-law: Robert Simpson; a daughter-in-law: Sophie Norrie; and two nephews: Larry Simpson and Dale Thompson.
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening Dec. 9 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 52 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. A private interment will be held in the springtime at Sulfur Springs Cemetery in Wheelock, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
