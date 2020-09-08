Madeline Chaffee - Obituary

Madeline C. Chaffee, 100, of East Ryegate, Vt. died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the Grafton County Nursing Home with her dear friend, Pat, by her side.
Madeline was born in Arlington, Mass. on Jan. 4, 1920 to William and Gertrude (Daniels) Chase. She graduated from Watertown (Mass.) High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Boston University. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was a parachute rigger, and witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Madeline was based at Pearl Harbor for five years and along with packing and inspecting parachutes, she participated in missions searching for enemy submarines. She was honorably discharged in 1946.
Returning to the States, she taught the sciences and health education for over 35 years in California and Massachusetts and retired at age 65.
While in the Navy, she developed a passion for “the skies” and she joined the Civil Air Patrol in 1969, retiring in 2002 with a rank of Lt. Colonel. She enjoyed her many hours of flying search and rescue missions along with her husband John “Jack” Batten.
Madeline was a life member of VFW Post # 10038 of Lyndonville, Vt., having served in various roles and elected positions over the years. She belonged to a number of service organizations including the American Legion, WAVES National, and was a former Parade Marshall for the Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July Parade. She enjoyed participating in parades and patriotic events. Her motto was, “God Bless the USA.”
She was an amateur HAM radio operator and liked knitting and would donate her crafts to the St. Johnsbury, Vt. Santa Fund. She was an ardent Red Sox fan.
She was predeceased by her husbands John G. Batten on Aug. 23, 2003 and Norman C. Chaffee on March 21, 2010.
Madeline is survived by two daughters, Susan Hubbard and husband Mark of Eureka, Calif. and Jane DuFresne and Chris of Hot Springs, Mont.; and her very best friend, Patricia Wagoner and her family of Wells River, Vt.
At Madeline’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A private graveside service will be in the VT Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 10038. 156 Hill Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
