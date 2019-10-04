Madelyn Frost Obituary

Madelyn Anita Page Frost, 85, of Mountain View Drive, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.
Madelyn was born in Haverhill, N.H. April 15, 1934, to Burns Frank and Mary (Carter) Page.
She graduated from Groton High School, class of 1952. Madelyn married Vern H. Frost Jr. on June 22, 1952.
Madelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Groton. She loved baking, making donuts, and taking care of her home. The most important thing in her life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and her relationship with the Lord.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vern H. Frost Jr. on February 7, 1999; two granddaughters, Holly M. Frost and Sarah E. Colby; a great grandson, Owen C. Colby; and ten sisters and brothers.
Survivors include four children: Harold V. Frost and wife Tonya of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Sewell B Frost and wife Patsy of Groton, Vt.; Paul A. Frost of Laconia, N.H.; and Kathleen L. Somers and husband Brian of Barnet, Vt.; twelve grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Wells of St. Johnsbury; and Evelyn Dobbins and husband Leonard of Bradford, Vt.; a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Page and wife Ruth of Wells River, Vt.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Monday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H.
A funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Groton, 1115 Scott Memorial Highway, Groton, VT, with Pastor Dennis Walton.
Burial will follow in the Groton Village Cemetery (Old Section).
For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
