Mae Louise Conley, age 91, formerly of Sutton, Vt., passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She had been a resident at Canterbury Inn since April 2019.
Mae was born in Berlin, Conn., May 1, 1928, daughter to the late Claude Emil and Marjorie Louise (Sugenhime) Bengston. She grew up in Newark, Vt., worked at Glovers in St. Johnsbury, was co-owner of Ever/Mae Restaurant in West Burke for 10 years and was a patient advocate at the Darling Inn for many years. She enjoyed cross-stitching and knitting and loved jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and word searches.
She is survived by her daughter: Patricia Grosser and husband, Bruce, of Sutton, Vt., her sons: Neal Ball and wife, Diane, of Whitefield, N.H., Michael Ball and wife, Xan, of Sunapee, a sister, Joan O’Brien of Sutton, Quebec, six grandchildren: Brian Ball, Margaret Ball, Christine Stoll, Alan Sanderson, Meredith Simpson, Scott Black, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Robert Bengston and Leslie Bailey, and her husband, Norman Conley in 2015.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at the Hillside Cemetery on Burke Hollow Road in West Burke with John Sleeper officiating.
There will be no calling hours.
Donations may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St, St. Johnsbury VT 05819 or online at www.kingdomanimalshelter.com.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
