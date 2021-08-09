Mae Louise Roy Obituary

Mae Louise Roy, age 90, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021, following a brief decline. She had been a resident at the Pines Nursing Home for a number of years in the assisted living level until recently.
Mae was born Mae Louise Mulligan on Long Island, N.Y. on April 23, 1931 and was raised as an orphan. After graduating high school on Long Island she met Charles Simonson and they made their home in Waterford, Vt. in 1959 and later in Danville. She was a homemaker for most of her life but worked at Brickets Diner for 15 years and also at the Hilltopper. Mae was an excellent cook and enjoyed riding the back roads of Vermont.
She is survived by her four children: Helen Bogardus of Ryegate, Charles Simonson of Danville, Mae L. Conrad and husband, Michael, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and William Simonson of Ryegate, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Mae was predeceased by her first husband of 28 years, Charles T. Simonson, Sr., and her second husband of 26 years, Francis Roy.
A graveside service will be held at the Danville Green Cemetery which will be announced at a later date.
There will be no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
