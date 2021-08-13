Mae Roy passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. A graveside service will be taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Danville Green Cemetery in Danville, Vt.
Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 5:43 pm
