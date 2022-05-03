Malcolm “Dovey” Arvid Wetherell Obituary

Malcolm “Dovey” Arvid Wetherell, of Newbury, Vt., also known as The Country Gentleman, 75, of Main Street South, died on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction.
Malcolm was born on June 14, 1946, in Lyndon, Vt. to Robert and Louise (Tulip) Wetherell. He joined the U.S. Army on May 5, 1965, and later joined the VT National Guard and was a member of the VT State Guard, currently serving as Command Sargent Major for the 5th Battalion. He married his beloved wife, Theresa R. (Hyatt) Wetherell, on June 24, 1967, and they had two children together. He was always a hard worker on area farms and as a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking and North Country Farms.
He was a member of the Acres of Hope Church in Woodsville, N.H. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Malcolm was predeceased by his parents and his only brother, Ralph “Bo” Allard.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his son, Kenneth Wetherell and wife Tammie of Hardwick, Vt.; his son, Robert Wetherell and wife Jodi of Lincoln, N.H.; his three sisters, Bunny Bickford and husband Bruce, Doris “Penny” Hurlbert, and June Griswold and husband Gary; his two grandchildren, Ricky and Hayli Wetherell; and two ‘adopted’ kids, Tyler and Trevor, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service will be held on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. In lieu of flowers, proudly display an American Flag and thank a veteran. Should you feel the desire to also donate, Mal would suggest the Vermont State Guard, 5th Battalion, C/O COL Reginal Holmes 4216 Calendar Brook Rd., Sutton, VT 05867
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
