Malcolm Downing Obituary

Malcolm Frank Downing was born in Lancaster, N.H. in 1938 and with his parents, brother and sister, resided in Lunenburg, Vt.
Mac graduated from Concord high school in 1956 and worked as a logger. He spent two years in the forestry program at UVM and earned his forestry degree with the University of Maine at Orono.
Mac’s two years of ROTC there, led to his 20-year career of honorable service with the Army where he served two tours in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. He also served at the Pentagon and at the NSA as an intelligence officer. Mac continued his military service as an instructor at Fort Devens, Massachusetts until he retired from the Army as a Major in 1984.
He returned to his beloved Lunenburg after his Army retirement where he finally put his forestry degree to use in his own business, Downing Forestry Consulting. He ran the successful business for many years until his failing health forced his retirement.
Mac’s life in Lunenburg was also spent as a member of the select board and school board. He also served on the town and county Republican caucus’s both as a member and office holder. He even ran for state representative.
Mac was especially proud to speak at Lunenburg’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies on the towns common in front of the war monuments. His inspirational speeches touched many people for decades. Mac was very passionate about patriotism and civic duty. He encouraged the attending school children to become engaged in local and national issues as a matter of their civic responsibility to their unique country.
Mac is preceded in death by an infant brother Michael, his father Frank, his mother Jean (Willson), his sister Bea, his brother Gary and a grandson Anthony.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Maren, her children, Dan, Dianne, Jeanine, and Teresa along with their families, his children with his first wife Theresa, Cheryl, Jack, Paul, Berda, Annette, Tina and their families, nephews Gary Paul and Mark and their families, nieces Debbie, Joan, Crystal, Karen and nephew Terry and their families.
No services will be held at this time. Notification of any tributes will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.