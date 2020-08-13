Malcolm R. Davis Jr. passed away on April 3, 2020. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Floral Hall at Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville, Vt. Following the service there will be a potluck luncheon. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
