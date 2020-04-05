Malcolm Raymond Davis Jr. - Obituary

Malcolm Raymond Davis Jr., age 72, of Red Village Road, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully at his home Friday evening surrounded by his family, April 3, 2020, following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Malcolm was born in Lyndonville on June 23, 1947, son to the late Malcolm R. Sr. and Laurencetene (Tulip) Davis. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville graduating with the LI Class of 1966. That same year he joined the U.S. Army serving 2 years and continued another 20 years with the VT National Guard retiring as Sergeant 1st Class. Malcolm worked as a carpenter, cabinet maker, maintenance man and at Newport Plastics for many years. He was a 20+ year member of the Masons and was Captain on the Barton Fire Department where he also worked Search & Rescue.
On October 26, 1968 Malcolm married Paula J. Burrington and have shared over 52 years together. Over the years he enjoyed spending time running the campground at Crystal Lake, fishing with his friends, and spending time on his boat. He also enjoyed spending time at the Darling Inn calling bingo and helping out with the meals on wheels program.
In addition to his beloved wife, Paula, he is survived by daughters: Pamela Ann Grimes and husband James of St. Johnsbury, Tonya Davis and her fiancé Kathy Griffin of Coventry; sisters: Jeanne Blake and boyfriend Ed James of Lyndonville, Ann Gently and husband Pete of Orleans, and his beloved dog, Gizmo. He has many nieces and nephews; Jim Davis, Amanda Colbeth, Cherie McVeigh, Peter Gently, Rick Utley, Dana Utley, Jesse Switser, Donna Gilman, Bill Lang, Jeff Burrington, and Lisa Burrington. There are several cousins, and aunts, uncles and in-laws. Nancy and Irv Lang or Monroe, N.H., Gordon Burrington of Little Rock, Ark., Pete Burrington of Derby.
He was predeceased by his sister Rachel Jackson, brother: Jim Davis and sister-in-law Phyllis Burrington.
Visitation and Services will be announced at a later date. Future interment will be at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.