Manny Rosa - Obituary

Manny Rosa of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away on December 10, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
He is survived by daughters Melanie Schowalter (Mark) of NJ and Ashleigh Ninos (Johnny) of Vermont, grandchildren Hudson and Sadie Schowalter and Finley Ninos, and Carol Rosa, Franconia.
Manny is remembered by family, friends, his customers, and the many medical staff who cared for him, as a gentle and kind man who loved his children, grandchildren, and being outside in nature, and are grateful he is at peace.
