Marcie Joan Brochu Obituary

Marcie Joan Brochu

Marcie Joan Brochu, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab.

Marcie was born March 13, 1964 in Burlington, Vt. She lived her last few years residing at Cedar Lane Care Home and St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab. She graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1982. She enjoyed any New England sport’s team, especially the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. She was a competitive Special Olympic athlete, traveling as far as Reno, Nev. where she met Patrick Swayze and Maureen McCormick.

