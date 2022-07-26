Marcie Joan Brochu Obituary

Marcie Joan Brochu, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab.
Marcie was born March 13, 1964 in Burlington, Vt. She lived her last few years residing at Cedar Lane Care Home and St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab. She graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1982. She enjoyed any New England sport’s team, especially the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. She was a competitive Special Olympic athlete, traveling as far as Reno, Nev. where she met Patrick Swayze and Maureen McCormick.
Marcie had a comical side to her with her never-ending, quick-witted comments without even knowing she was being funny. She loved traveling, word search puzzles and mostly loved spending time with family.
Marcie is predeceased by her sister Stacey, her mother Bonnie and her father Gaetan. Marcie is survived by her three sisters: Lisa, Tracy and her husband Al (also her special caregivers), Nancy and her husband Bob, a brother Tod and his wife Corinne and a stepmother Marie Brochu. Marcie loved her many, many nieces and nephews: Christi, Faye, Sloan, Daniel, Chloe, Eliana, Arielle, Brandon, Sophia, Layla, Jaimie, Nick, Derek, Samatha, Nate,Casey, Nathan, Kenzie, Matt, Ben, Greighson, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Emberly, Jett, Meghan, William, Remick, Oliver, McKenna, Sam, Jade, Bronson, Randy and Finley.
In lieu of flowers, “You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived.” Calling hours will be held at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of Marcie’s life at the American Legion in Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
