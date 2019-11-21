Margaret Alice (Sage) Burt, born November 7, 1915, passed peacefully on November 18, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, N.H., a daughter to Ernest Isaac Sage and Eugenie Alder Vanderboncoeur. She married Martin Eugene Burt on February 12, 1937, in Littleton, N.H. He tried farming in Dalton, which was a hard living. While there, they had their first child, Alice, born in Littleton. He then went into construction building roads and dams, etc. Their second child, Richard, was born in New London, Conn.
Margaret worked in the Gilman Mill prior to getting married. She had lived in Boston for part of her childhood. She was very creative and intelligent. She wanted to work for the FBI when she grew up, but never did. She began sewing at an early age and became a talented seamstress. Margaret made may clothing items, dolls, stuffed animals, quilts as well as other items. She was also a talented self-taught artist and created drawing and paintings. She was very crafty and enjoyed teaching this to the Boy Scouts, while working as a Den Mother to them. One of these Scouts was her beloved and deceased grandson, Michael Burt (son of Richard and Andra, his first wife). Margaret also wrote stories, a few of which were published. She created puppets and ventriloquist dummies for her daughter, Alice, who would perform for local events. Martin and Margaret Burt and their two children joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in June of 1958. Both had strong ties to the church, and he served as a Bishop. They felt loved by their church family.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Alice Mae Burt Peatman and her children Brenda Kim Mobley and Vicky Ann Ballentine; Vicky’s children Danny Paul Martin Ballentine (his wife Heidi and their children); Amanda Lynn Sage Ballentine Rancourt (her husband Tyler and their children); Mary Lee Ballentine Huntoon (her husband Tanner and their children); Jeremy James Israel Ballentine (his wife Brianna and their daughter); and Bonnie Gene Elisabeth Ballentine. She is also survived by her son Richard Martin Burt (his wife Janice) and his children Donna Burt Corbeil (her husband Paul and their son); Andrew Burt (his wife and children).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 5521 Memorial Drive in Lyndonville, Vt., followed by a luncheon in the church. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton, N.H.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.