Margaret Ann Newland Obituary

Margaret Ann Newland, age 73, of Route 5, Sutton, Vt., passed very peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2021, at home with her family beside her.
Margaret was born on Feb. 12, 1949, in Hartsville, S.C., daughter to the late William Riley and GayNell (Marshall) Murray. She grew up in Hartsville and went to Hartsville Elementary. She came to Lyndonville in 1972, worked for Palmer’s Cleaners for 10 years and later drove a cab for Powers Taxi. She was a member of Lyndon Auxiliary. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles, wind chimes, and spending time with family and friends. Margaret was so very proud, when at the age of 46, she graduated in 1995 with her high school diploma from Lyndon Institute in full cap and gown!
She is survived by her daughter: Ann M. Graves of Sutton, 2 sons: John E. Warren and wife, Lisa, of St. Johnsbury, Walter N. Warren also of St. Johnsbury, 2 sisters: Janice F Tart and husband, James, of Dunn, N.C., Madeline Braxton of Alcolu, S.C., and her “adopted” sister Linda Black of St. Johnsbury, 10 grandchildren: Autumn Rivers, Chanclyn (Marcus) Houghton, Joseph, Ryan, Madden, Korbin, Mark Warren Jr., & Railynne Welch, Shania Eastman, plus 3 step-grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her son: Mark A Warren Sr., her brother: Riley E. Murray and her granddaughter: Alanna M. Rivers.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of life will be planned at the family home at 1832 US Rte 5, Sutton, VT on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
