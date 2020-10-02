Margaret E. Strobridge - Obituary

Margaret E. Strobridge, 100, a former long-time resident of West Barnet, Vt., died at Woodridge Rehab in Berlin, Vt. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Margaret was born on Jan. 5, 1920, in West Groton, Vt., to Kenneth and Jane (Heath) Murray. Margaret had a busy childhood growing up with her nine siblings. On March 29, 1941, she married Elmer L. Strobridge.
For a number of years, she worked as a waitress and cashier of W.T. Grant in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
She was an active member of the Pythian sisters in Barre, the Presbyterian Church of Barnet in West Barnet and the women’s club at the church.
Margaret’s interests included watching and feeding the birds, traveling, and spending her winter’s in the warm Florida sun where she and her husband, Elmer wintered for over five years in Zephyrhills.
She was predeceased by her husband Elmer Strobridge on Oct. 28, 1990; five sisters, Christie Hersey, Annie Page, Jessie Welch, Roberta Gibson, and Hazel Lancaster; and four brothers, Robert, Norman, Donald, and Kenneth Murray.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Daniel L. and wife Louella of Westford, Vt. and Roger and wife Vicki of Worcester, Vt.; five grandchildren, Karen Strobridge, Adam Strobridge, Shiela Sargent, Larry Strobridge, and Lee Strobridge; eight great grandchildren, Amber Suitor, Ashley Kennedy, Murdo Sargent, Haven, Kiana, and Lincoln Strobridge and Kahlyn and William Strobridge; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A funeral service, with limited seating, will be on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Barnet at West Barnet with Pastor Bob Rochelle, officiating. All are welcome to the burial that follows in the West Barnet Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA or the American Heart Association,/Founders Affiliate; PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
