Margaret Elizabeth Irwin - Obituary

Margaret Elizabeth Irwin, 90, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 19, 1929, to Wallace and Gertrude (Weston) Mackay. On May 17, 1947, she married Roland Daniel Irwin, aka “Horsecollar.” The couple shared 56 years together until Roland’s death in 2003. Margaret spent a brief time working as a machine operator at Gilman Paper Company but spent the remainder of her working years as a homemaker. She will be remembered as a “wonderful lady who loved everybody.”
Survivors include her son: Roland “Skip” Irwin and wife, Robin, of Groton, Vt.; a step-daughter: Charlene Parker of E. Charleston, Vt.; a brother: Maitland Mackay of Lyndonville, Vt.; 7 grandchildren: Shawn, Kevin, Michelle, Sharon, Nancy, Michael, and Jon; and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband: Roland D. Irwin; a sister: Muriel Taylor; and a brother: William Mackay.
Visiting hours concluding with a Memorial Service, officiated by John Sleeper, will take place Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, 1-3 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations in Margaret’s name can be made to St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
