Margaret Jane Jordan - Obituary

Margaret Jane Jordan, known as Jane, of 33 Christian Ave., Concord, N.H. died peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Concord, N.H. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Feb. 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Francis Eleanor and Clark W. Cooper.
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Jane Jordan will be Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Cummington Church in 27 W. Main Street, W. Cummington, Mass. with the Rev. Dr. Rick L. Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at the West Cummington Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Dalton, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Cummington Congregational Church, West Cummington, Mass. in care of the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. For Margaret’s full obituary, please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com.
