Margaret “Markie” Ann (Hall) Mitchell Obituary

Margaret “Markie” Ann (Hall) Mitchell, 98, Bath, N.H., died at her daughter’s home with family at her side on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a period of failing health. She was born on the family home in Ryegate, Vt., on Feb. 2, 1924, to Leslie and Doris (Ingraham) Hall. She was raised by her father and stepmother Fern Hall after her mother’s early death. Margaret graduated from Peacham Academy with the class of 1940.
Margaret worked for many years as a housekeeper at the Grafton County Nursing Home, moving to Winooski in 1979, where she worked as a housekeeper at Fanny Allen Hospital until retirement in 1989, when she moved back to So. Ryegate and then Bath, N.H. in 1991 where she remained. Margaret was an active member of her community in retirement. She volunteered at the Bath Village School and the Grafton County House of Corrections as a reading tutor. She was a member of So. Ryegate Presbyterian Church where she volunteered with the senior meals program as well as many other activities of the church. She was a life member of the Presbyterian Woman, receiving her pin and certificate in 2006. Margaret was also very active in the Bath Congregational Church, attending services, and assisting with fundraising events.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; her stepmother; a sister Rachel Goss; two brothers in childhood; a granddaughter-in-law Heather Poor; as well as her former husband, Bernard Mitchell. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mary Poor and her husband Raymond, of Bath, N.H.; a brother George Hall, of Ryegate, Vt.; two grandchildren, Ronna Poor and her wife Tracey Johnson of Bath, and Jeffrey Poor and his husband Dirk Brown of Bath; two great-grandchildren, Luke Poor and his partner Ashley Williams of Bath, and Meghan Fulford and her husband Brandon of Bath; four great-great grandchildren, Arya Kimball, Isabella Fulford, Barrett Mason, and Abigail Fulford.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Margaret Mitchell to Habitat for Humanity, at 583 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth, NH 03264.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Bath Congregational Church with the Rev. Lyn Winter officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Pinehurst Cemetery in So. Ryegate in the spring.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
