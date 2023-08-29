Margaret “Meg” Madeline Metras Obituary

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, Mrs. Margaret (Meg) Madeline Metras, 46, of Bethlehem, N.H., died peacefully in her sleep, at home with her family, after a brave battle with cancer on Aug. 26, 2023.
She was born Jan. 29, 1977, at the Tripler Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, a daughter of Marie-Anne Hemond and William Gregory, who both predeceased her. At an early age she found herself travelling quite often as her father was relocated by the Army. She lived in Germany, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Massachusetts. She ended up in Lyndonville, Vt. and attended Lyndon Institute, from which she graduated in 1995. She next attended Lyndon State College and graduated with a BS in Accounting in 1999. She worked for State Street in Boston after college. During that time, she had met and stayed in contact with someone from college. He knew she wanted to be closer to home and his accounting firm was looking to hire, in 2001 she moved up to Berlin, N.H. to work for Driscoll & Co. Meg and the friend became very close and on Aug. 24, 2002, she married Roger D. Metras, (who survives her). They were able to travel to Cancun twice, spending two wonderful weeks in Hawaii and many vacations to their favorite destination, the Wells, Maine area. In 2005 they built their current house in Bethlehem and in 2009 Meg passed the CPA exam. Shortly after, Meg felt ready for the next stage, motherhood. She welcomed her first joyful bundle, Rachel Metras in 2010 and then in 2012 her second, Lindsey Metras. Meg loved motherhood and raising her two daughters. She loved decorating the house during holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween and the girls looked forward to it. She loved planning birthday parties for them and finding them the right gift. She especially loved Christmastime, baking numerous wonderful cookies and the gift-shopping for the girls. In 2014 she took on a new job as controller at SNS and quickly became a valued employee. Even with the challenges that soon came with her cancer diagnosis and regular treatments, Meg continued to be a great mother, wife, sister, daughter, and worker, doing her best to maintain all the routines that she did before. Meg loved to cook and try new recipes, but she truly shined at baking and the many treats she cooked for her family and her and Roger’s co-workers, much to their delight.
She is survived by children Rachel Metras and Lindsey Metras of Bethlehem, N.H.; sister Elizabeth Klun of Lyndonville, Vt.; stepfathers Mark Joyce of North Richland Hills, Texas, and John Dinsmore of Centerville, Ind.
We will be holding a celebration of life at a future date. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Friends Norris Cotton Cancer Care Pavilion Lebanon. Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center One Medical Center Drive Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756. dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/giving/cancer-care-support or North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.