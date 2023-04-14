Margaret “Peg” W. Ryan Obituary

Margaret “Peg” W. Ryan, 80, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, surrounded by family. Peggy was born May 27, 1942, in Littleton, N.H., to Arthur and Blanche (Burns) Willey. Peg loved watching wildlife and flowers bloom from her home overlooking Moore Dam. She served just over one year in the Army at various locations. She worked as a cryptographer for the Army. While married to Charlie, they lived and traveled throughout Europe. She also worked at Littleton Stamp and Coin (Currently Littleton Coin Company). Peg adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother Bruce and Cheerie Willey, her children David and wife Martha (Castles), Mary and husband Noel (Murray), Robert and wife Sarah (Marr), grandchildren Donabeth, Charlayna and husband William Laliberty, Corrie and husband Maxwell Lapointe, Denise, Jennifer, and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Karter, Josie, William, Nolan, and Charles. Peg is predeceased by her husband Charles “Charlie” Enright Ryan II, son Charles Enright Ryan III, and her sister, Rebecca Gerath.
A celebration of life will be held at Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H., on Thursday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. A graveside service will be held immediately at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery with Father Ryan Amazeen officiating.
Those who wish to make donations in Pegs name may do so Riverside Rescue 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT, 05906 or Second Chance Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH, 03561.
