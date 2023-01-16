Margaret Pilgrim Obituary

Margaret passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. She was born in Littleton, N.H. on Nov. 29, 1943. Margaret was raised in Dalton by her loving parents Dorothy (Berry) and Leonard Carbonneau along with her two sisters (Linda and Paula). She graduated from Whitefield High School in 1961 and then moved to Littleton.
There she married John C. Pilgrim on May 1, 1965 and had four children (Judith, Melissa, Michael, and Stephen). Besides being a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, she also worked for many years as Pilgrim Furniture’s bookkeeper.
Though spending time with her family was always most important, Margaret also enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, and camping along the picturesque seacoast towns of Maine. She was a long-time member of the St. Rose of Lima Parish and an active participant of the Catholic Daughters.
Margaret is survived by her husband, two sisters, four children, one son-in-law (Clifford), one daughter-in-law (Kasie), five grandchildren (Heath, Nicholas, Tanya, Addison, and Carter), one granddaughter-in-law (Sonya), one life partner (Dave), and three great-grandchildren (Max, Rowan, and Camila).
Services will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, followed by a light lunch buffet in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Littleton Regional Hospital Hospice Department in Margaret’s name to help others and their families through the end-of-life journey. LRH, 600 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton, NH 03561 www.littletonhealthcare.org/donate please choose other and type in Hospice Room. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
