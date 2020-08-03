Margaret Sutton Hunter Engman passed away January 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Lyndon Center Cemetery in Lyndon Center, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a scholarship in her name to assist a local deserving Lyndon Institute student to continue their education.
Donations may be sent to the Margaret Sutton Hunter Engman Scholorship Fund at the Lyndon Institute Development Office, PO Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850.
