Marge Wessels Obituary

Marge Wessels, 88, of Franconia, N.H. passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. Marge was born in North Haverhill, N.H. and grew up there, and in Lisbon, N.H., graduating from Lisbon High School. Marge loved to work and enjoyed her various jobs throughout her life including working at the Littleton Stamp Company, the Horse and Hound Inn and her many years working at the Franconia Post Office until she retired. She also enjoyed helping out as a member of the Franconia Fire Department Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Marge enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, playing cards and bingo. She especially loved being outdoors and reading while sitting in the sun. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the people from Merrimack County Nursing Home that took such good care of Marge.
Marge was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Willie, in 2013. She is survived by three daughters, Deb Johnson and her husband Skip of Newbury, N.H., Sue Wessels and her husband Tracy Sousa of Sun City, Ariz., and Roxi Wessels of Franconia, a son, Will Wessels and his wife Sue of Epsom, N.H., six grand-children, Tim, Betsy and her husband Michael, Matt and his wife Caroline, Ryan and his fiancée Dana, Alex, and Katy, three great-grandchildren, Anna, Gemma and Lyra and a sister, Rita Penney, of Littleton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Littleton Area Senior Center for their Meals on Wheels program at PO Box 98, Littleton NH, 03561.
A gathering to honor Marge’s life will be held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton on Saturday, Feb. 12 with calling hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The memorial service will immediately follow, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The family respectfully requests all attendees wear masks.
Interment will be in the spring at the Elmwood Cemetery, Franconia.
To view Marge’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
