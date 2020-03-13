Margie Greaves Stevens

November 11, 1948 - February 27, 2020
Margie M. (Greaves) Stevens, age 71 of Loudon, Ten., passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Margie was born to Clarence Albert and Marjorie (Pike) Greaves in Montpelier, Vt.
Margie received a Bachelor’s in Education and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent more than 30 years caring for the sick as a private duty nurse and a home health care provider. She also provided nursing care for Dr. Jan Hahn in his practice.
Margie had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed bowling, loved playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Clarence and brother Gary Greaves.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Candy and Brian Bechtel of Knoxville, Ten., Amanda and Mark Howard and Amber Alyssa Stevens, son Chaiden Allen Dale Stevens, both of Loudon, Ten., mother Marjorie Greaves of Danville, brother Mark Greaves and wife Betty of Danville, Pamela Cheney and husband Fenton of Lakeland, Fla., longtime friend, Norman Jean Norman.
A reception commemorating Margie’s life will be held Saturday, March 14th in the Ambassador Room of the Best Western Plus Cedar Bluff, Knoxville, Ten.
