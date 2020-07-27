Marguerite Anita Prefontaine Colby - Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marguerite Anita Prefontaine Colby on July 23, 2020, at the age of 98 years.
She will be greatly missed by her three daughters: Gloria Molinaroli of St. Johnsbury, Terri and Kim Eldridge of Siloam Springs, AR and Sheri and Jim Schenck of Passumpsic; 10 grandchildren: Dean, Karen, Lynn and Mark Molinaroli ; Joshua Eldridge and Kathryn Baskins; James Riley, Amber and Laurel Schenck and Summer Giannini; 18 great-grandchildren, and two nephews.
Marguerite was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on August 13, 1921, the third child of Arthur and Maria Prefontaine. Her two brothers, Maurice and Raymond Prefontaine predeceased her. She grew up in Lyndonville after moving there at an early age with her family. She was a 1939 graduate of Lyndon Institute.
In 1942 she married the love of her life, J. Paul Colby, who predeceased her in 2004. Marguerite was devoted to her family and made every holiday special. She was an accomplished seamstress, marvelous cook and a sharp dresser! Her favorite pastimes, in addition to spending time with the family, included reading, beating everyone at Jeopardy and bingo. She was also a faithful Red Sox fan.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to Canterbury Inn and NVRH for taking such wonderful care of our mom. Your kindness, excellent care and concern meant so much to her and us. We would also like to thank Susannah Morlock for loving Mom, too. Your many visits, flowers, cards etc. brightened her days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Living Senior Center, 1207 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (goodliving@vtlink.net).
A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Lyndonville, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
