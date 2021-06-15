Margurite (Maggie) Fisher Scales Obituary

Margurite (Maggie) Fisher Scales, 100, Lancaster, N.H., passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Country Village Nursing Home.
Mrs. Scales was born January 15, 1921, in Concord, VT, the daughter of Harry and Susie (Briggs) Fisher and raised through childhood years in Concord. She married Elwell J. Scales on Aug. 24, 1940 and was married 64 years before Mr. Scales’ passing in 2004.
During her life she was a homemaker and a remarkable and devoted and loving wife and mother and lived, with her family, many years in Richmond, Vt. before returning to Gilman in 1966. She was dedicated to, and highly active in the community and the Gilman Methodist Church.
Maggie was proud and happy to live to be a hundred years old and survive a diagnosis of COVID 3 days before her 100th birthday. She patiently waited to celebrate that milestone surrounded by friends and family on Mother’s Day of this year.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Scales Marshall and her husband Lane of Richmond, VT, her grandson Jerry Marshall and his companion Maggie McDonald of Stowe, VT and two very special great grandchildren, Avery Scales Marshall and Cooper Anthony Marshall whom she adored, and a niece, Marie Blow of Essex, VT. She is also survived by her close friend and supporter Connie Casey of Lakeland, FL whose support and friendship were invaluable for many of her later years.
Mrs. Scales was predeceased by her husband Elwell Scales, brothers Ralph Briggs, Renford Fisher, Carl Fisher and sisters Verl Colby and Eula Ranny.
Maggie’s family would like to note, and offer its thanks, to the many employees and staff at Country Village for their aid and assistance and support throughout her stay.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Lunenburg, Vt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
