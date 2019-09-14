Maria L. Wright - Obituary

Maria L. Wright, 55, of Fourth Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Maria was born in St. Johnsbury on April 14, 1964 to Mildred Wright and the late Lester Perry. She spent her childhood in Lunenburg and Guildhall. In 1982, she married David H. Sargent sharing 37 years with him. Maria and David ran D&M Salvage together for 15 years in Colchester and Sutton. Maria loved to go fishing. Her best friend was her 30-pound cat, Littleman.
She is survived by her husband: David Sargent of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; a son: Alex Sargent of St. Johnsbury; her mother: Mildred of Sheffield, Vt.; her siblings including sister, Cathy Dobson and her husband, John, of Lunenburg, Vt.; and her good friends who was like a second mother: Joanne Hobart of Guildhall, Vt.
Maria was predeceased by her father: Lester Perry; and an infant son: Seth Sargent.
A gathering to celebrate Maria’s life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.