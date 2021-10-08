Marian B. Streeter Obituary

Marian B. Streeter, 98, formerly of West Main Street, Lunenburg, Vt., died Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at the Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center, Lancaster.
Mrs. Streeter was born in Lunenburg on July 7, 1923, the daughter of Bert Irving and Dora (Willson) Brown. She has been a lifetime resident of Lunenburg and for 37 years she was employed with the US Postal Service at post offices in Lunenburg and Lancaster.
Marian enjoyed traveling and her trips included Hawaii, Alaska and Bermuda. She was an active volunteer for the Cancer Society and the Heart Fund. She will be remembered as a very caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of the Lunenburg Methodist Church, DESA, and the local Iwo Jima Group.
Surviving family include her two sons, Glenn C. Streeter and Leslie Alan Streeter, both of Lunenburg; a sister Marjorie B. LaValley of Lunenburg; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Marjorie Jean Streeter; her first husband 1st Lt. Glenn C. Streeter; and her second husband Leslie W. “Gob” Streeter.
Visiting hours will be held Friday evening, Oct. 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Lunenburg Methodist Church. Reverend Henry Cheney, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, South Lunenburg. The family is requesting attendees to wear a mask.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
