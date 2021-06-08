Marian Helen (Wood) Warden transitioned from this life on June 6, 2021, after 90 years during which she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend.
Marian is survived by her “boys,” her two sons Steven “Mitch” of Pensacola, Florida, and Frank of Gulf Breeze, Florida. In addition, she is survived by her sister Priscilla “Pat” Allen of Montpelier, Vermont, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Carl E. Warden of Gulf Breeze, Florida; her father Herbert J. Wood; her mother Edith (Thurston) Wood; her brothers Albert R. Wood and Donald H. Wood; her sisters-in-law Phyllis (Morehouse) and Phyllis (Gorham); her brother-in-law Frank (Allen) and her nephew Alan all of Vermont.
Marian was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on Sept. 4, 1930, the third of four children in her family. The Wood family owned and operated a dairy farm in South Kirby, Vermont.
Upon graduating from Concord High School, Concord, Vermont in 1948, Marian ventured into the world and attended a business school in Concord, New Hampshire. Upon successful completion, she was hired by New England Telephone & Telegraph as an administrative assistant. She worked for the phone company for 10 years during which time she met U.S. Air Force Sergeant Carl Warden at a local barn dance. The two dated and were married on March 14, 1959.
Services will be Saturday, June 16, with visitation at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at noon, both in the Chapel at Bayview Fisher-Pour Memorial Park in Pensacola, Fla.
