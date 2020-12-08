Marian Lavature - Obituary

Marian Lavature, 97, of Laconia, New Hampshire, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Marian was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Arthur and Clara (West) Jacques. Marian was raised in St. Johnsbury and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was married in 1944 to Adalbert Eli Lavature, Sr. They made their home in Laconia, New Hampshire. Marian was an assembler at Vernitron for 19 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Belmont, N.H. and was an active member of the Mercy Meal Committee.
Marian is survived by her two sons: Adalbert Lavature and wife, Januita of Huntington, Mass. and Daniel Lavature of Gilford, N.H. An adopted daughter Teresa Lavature of Belmont, N.H. as well as five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her sister, Edith Mitchell of Lyndonville, Vt. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, adopted daughter Diane Lillian Fields, sister and brother-in-law Pauline and Paul LaRose, brother-in-law William Mitchell, Jr. and foster brother Norman Blay.
A mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Parish in Belmont, N.H. A spring burial in 2021 will be held at the family lot at St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton, N.H. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, Laconia, N.H. assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.