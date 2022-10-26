Marie A. Perkins Obituary

Marie A. Perkins, 60, of Log Cabin Lane, Bethlehem, N.H., died Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022, at the home of her caretakers, Eugene and Charlene Miles, after a recent illness.
Marie was born in Connecticut on Jan. 24, 1962, the daughter of Leonard B. Perkins Sr. and Rosemary J. (Pritchard) Perkins. She was raised in Connecticut and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School. For a time, she resided in New York before moving to New Hampshire in 1996. She attended Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield, N.H.
Marie loved country music and cowboy movies, and she was a big fan of Michael Jackson. She also enjoyed outings and travel with Eugene and Charlene, particularly when she went swimming.
Surviving family members include her brothers, Leonard B. Perkins Jr. and Karl Perkins both of Lancaster; sisters, Pamela Lurvey of Jefferson, Suzanne Edwards of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Leonardina Medina and Cynthia Whitman.
A graveside service will be held Friday morning, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Riverton Cemetery, Jefferson. Life-Cycle celebrant Deborah Szauter will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.