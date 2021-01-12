Marie-Anne Hemond - Obituary

Marie left this world and entered the Kingdom of her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family on Jan. 8, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. She was born to Paul Edward Hemond and Lois Elizabeth Hemond (Page) on Oct. 6, 1955 in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
As a child Marie devoted her time to her horse, her cocker spaniel, and visiting her many neighbors; bringing joy and smiles. As a young woman, Marie enlisted in the U.S. Navy where she served her country for two years with pride and honor. After her service, Marie embarked on possibly her favorite adventure, motherhood.
She traveled across the United States and Europe, learning about new cultures and new ways to cook which was one of her passions. After returning to Vermont in 1990, Marie established herself in a career in banking beginning with Lyndonville Savings Bank. It was there that she met the man she would later spend her remaining years. While working at the bank, Marie volunteered with the Chamber of Commerce and helped organize one of the area’s first First Nights which took off and has become a large event in the area.
In between volunteering Marie was an active member of the Lyndonville Town Band and St. Johnsbury Town Band where she could be seen happily playing her clarinet or bari-sax in community performances and parades. Music was part of who Marie was. She would smile as she played and she put that joy into her music.
In 2009, Marie moved to Texas to be with the man who swept her off her feet and start a whole new adventure. She was known for hosting dinners where her cooking abilities impressed anyone who was fortunate enough to taste them. She was an active member of their churches and did outreach for the less fortunate. She played in several bands in their area as well, spreading that joy even further.
She and Mark would explore the world stretching from Ireland to tropical islands. She lived life to the fullest and a motto she would always say was “When you go to bed tonight are you proud of who you are and what you did today.” Her faith in God as a devout Catholic is what carried her through struggles that arose and she never hesitated to pray for anyone who needed it. She was a woman of action and would make sure she gave everything one hundred percent. Her integrity, compassion and love were her greatest strengths.
Marie was predeceased by her parents Paul and Lois and an infant daughter, Lois Marie Gregory. She is survived by her husband Mark Joyce of North Richland Hills, Texas; her daughter Margaret Metras (Gregory) and husband Roger Metras of Bethlehem, N.H.; daughter, Elizabeth Klun (Gregory) and husband Jeffrey-Michael Klun of Lyndonville, Vt.; brother, Michael Hemond and wife Janice Hemond (Carpenter) of Waterford, Vt. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
A celebration of life is being planned in St. Johnsbury, Vt. in spring 2021 which will be later announced. The family will receive friends and visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Lucas Funeral Home at 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas 76053. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church located at 1201 S. Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas 76108.
