Marie Claire Anita (Marcotte) Paquin - Obituary

Marie Claire Anita (Marcotte) Paquin, age 95, of St. Johnsbury passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt. She received excellent care since 2005 while being treated for Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Fish Bay, P. Quebec, Canada, on July 22, 1924, the sixth of thirteen children born to the late John Marcotte and Melvina (Steban) Marcotte. Joe and Claire married in October of 1944 and celebrated their 66th Anniversary in October 2009. They emigrated to this country on December 7, 1951 and on May 1, 1959, became proud naturalized citizens. They enjoyed spending time at their camp on Joe’s Pond sharing good times with family and friends. Claire enjoyed travelling to Portugal, Canada, Hawaii, and New England. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and in her spare time enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a past member of the Emblem Club and a devout Catholic at St. John the Evangelist Church. She worked very hard to provide for her family, was a wonderful wife, mother, grand- and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Claire is survived by six of her children: Huguette Faust and her husband, Romeo, of Orleans, Vt., and her children: Eric, Aaron, and Adam; Claudette Cassidy of Lyndonville; Richard Paquin and wife, Joy, of Pike, N.H., and their children: Ethan and Nathan; Serge Paquin of St. Johnsbury; Francine Costa and husband, Orlando, of Naples, Fla., and their children: Christopher and Amanda; Doris Hartshorn and husband, Terry, of Monroe, N.H., and their children: Tiffany Ayotte, Ian, and Alex; 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on March 18, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will take place later in the spring.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.