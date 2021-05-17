Marie Hemond passed away on January 8, 2021. A committal service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury on May 22, 2021 at 1PM. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
