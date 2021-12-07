Marie Juliette (Boucher) Carbonneau Obituary

Marie Juliette (Boucher) Carbonneau, 79, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Greenbrier Health Care in Nashua, NH after a year-long courageous battle with a brain tumor. Marie is the beloved wife of Fredrick J. ‘Rick’ Carbonneau with whom she shared 57 years of marriage on Nov. 28, 2021.
Marie was born in Nashua on April 14, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Annette (Bouchard) and Edgar Boucher.
Marie graduated from St. Louis de Gonzague High School in 1960. She also attended Nashua Secretarial School prior to employment at the former Sanders Associates Inc. Later she worked for the former Indian Head Bank prior to her retirement.
In her free time, she enjoyed socializing with friends, camping weekends and trips, canoeing, fishing, playing card games with special friends, and attending softball games played by her husband and daughters. She also enjoyed trips to Vermont and Florida to visit with children and grandchildren. Marie was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Nashua. She also enjoyed animals and had many dog and cat pets throughout the years.
In addition to her husband, Rick, Marie is survived by daughter Erica Hurd and her husband Christopher and her granddaughter Amelia of Pittsfield, Vt., as well as her daughter Kris Feinburg and husband Stu and her granddaughter Brennan and grandson Jayden of Ocala, Fla.; her brother Leon Boucher and his wife Elaine of Amherst, N.H., her sisters Elaine Dube of Nashua, and Ann Gagnon of Keene, N.H., as well as nieces and nephews, Karen Coutu and her husband Michael, Craig Boucher and his wife Julie, Karlie Tolman and her husband Joe, Justin Gagnon and his wife Whitney, and Michael Dube.
Marie was predeceased by her sister Andrea Boersma, her brother-in-law Michael Dube, and her brother-in-law Wayne Gagnon.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marie’s visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Kindly meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Sersvices, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.anctil-rochette.com.
