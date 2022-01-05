Marie Mae Dupuis Obituary

Marie Mae Dupuis, age 93, of Suitor Road in Waterford, Vt., passed away Dec. 31, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family to be with our Lord.
Marie was born in Windsor, Vt., on April 25, 1928, daughter to the late Gerald Peoples and Ethel Pratt. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Dupuis and sons, James and Ronald. Mom was known by her generosity to sometimes invite people off the street that she did not know to break bread with our family during Christmas and Thanksgiving. Over many years friends and family would gather at the family home bringing all kinds of instruments with mom’s beautiful voice, singing and yodeling songs from years past. She really enjoyed baking and planting flowers and sharing flowers with others. She had a love for animals and took in animals that were abused or had no home. Mom was also known for her personality and loved by many when she worked at Bricket’s Diner for several years. She will be sadly missed and not forgotten.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tzena Dupuis of Massachusetts, Waverly Carrucci and husband, Chris, of Sunapee, N.H., her son, Donnell Dupuis and his wife, Marie, of Waterford, three grandchildren: Reinice Acevedo and her husband, Anthony, James Carrucci and his wife, Destenee, Marie Raymond and her husband Jeramy, and seven great-grandchildren: Eva, Amya, Isabelle, Cally, Malikai, Issak and Evelynn. At mom’s request there will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
