Marilyn Ginette Hatch-Ruiter, 81, of Groton, Vt. went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2019 passing away peacefully with her two daughters at her side and her favorite hymn, Amazing Grace, playing next to her. Ironically, two red cardinals appeared at her window on the birdfeeder as she drew her final breaths. We believe this was God’s way of telling us it was time for her to go to heaven.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 5, 1937; one of five children born to Mary and John Hatch of Groton, Vermont. She attended Groton Elementary School and Groton High School graduating near the top of her class. She also played basketball and was known for her good all around play. Later on in her life she would gather the girls of Groton on Saturdays where they would go to the community building to play and learn the fundamentals of basketball.
After graduating high school, Marilyn married her high school boyfriend, Henry Sanville, where they settled in Groton and raised four children: Tim, Dave, Joan and Julie. She had one more son but he died shortly after his birth. They divorced 17 years later and Marilyn took on the responsibility of raising and providing for her family. It was then she began her career in journalism writing and taking photographs for three different newspapers. She eventually became the editor of the Journal Opinion where she continued to grow the newspaper. She eventually had to step down due to her failing health but she still continued to write stories for the paper right up until she began her stay at Hanover Terrace 5 years ago.
Marilyn was an advocate of the handicapped and developmentally delayed. She along with her long time friend Winnie Pineo, a former special education teacher, founded an organization to help those less fortunate become productive members of the community by helping them find jobs and useful ways to contribute to their community. She was honored in Montpelier by the governor with an award for special service to her community, something she was very proud of.
Marilyn was a woman of many hats and was always involved in the community serving on various boards such as the BMU School Board and Assistant to the Town Clerk of Groton. She was also responsible for obtaining the land and grant money to build Clark’s Landing Apartments where she was offered her pick of the apartments. She remained a resident there until 5 years ago where a fall and failing health forced her stay at Hanover Terrace.
Marilyn resided at Hanover Terrace for the last 5 years of her life. She was well-liked and could often be found in the community room playing games or entertaining the staff and residents with her piano playing.
Marilyn is survived by two daughters and one son. Joan Call and husband Ken of Littleton, N.H., Julie Gadapee and partner Brian Thompson of E. Corinth, Vt. and Dave Sanville of Groton, Vt. Her oldest son, Tim and her daughter-in-law, Rose predeceased her; Tim in 1994 and Rose in 2019, and her second husband Derk Ruiter. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service at the new Groton Village Cemetery will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m.
To sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of the arrangements.
